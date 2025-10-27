BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Advertisement

Omagh store to support vital children’s charity at Halloween

  • 27 October 2025
Omagh store to support vital children’s charity at Halloween
Trudy McCrea, Elish Fee, Samatha Walker and Annie Sinclair are joining in the celebrations for their third birthday at the Vivo on Derry Road, Omagh.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 27 October 2025
1 minute read

STAFF at Vivo on the Derry Road, Omagh are set to mark their third anniversary in business this Friday with an action packed ‘Superhero Day’ in aid of Children’s Heartbeat Trust.

The Halloween event will feature in-store food tasting and a Halloween themed colouring competition in partnership with local schools, with staff members dressing up as their favourite superheroes as well as encouraging customers to do so all in aid of the worthy cause.

“Charity is at the heart of our mission,” Trudy McCrea said. “From fundraising for a community defibrillator to hosting Christmas dinners for elderly residents, the store consistently supports those in need.

Advertisement

“Recent efforts include a charity golf event for Children’s Heartbeat Trust and ongoing support for Age NI and local cancer charities.”

As the store celebrates its third birthday, the team invites everyone to join the celebrations, enjoy the food, take part in the fun, and help raise money for a truly meaningful cause.

Children’s Heartbeat Trust provides practical and emotional family support services to children, young people and families with congenital heart disease in Northern Ireland.

This includes antenatal support, financial and emotional support whilst in hospital or travelling for surgery, parent accommodation at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children, a robust youth support programme, community based support groups, bereavement support, counselling services and information & advice related to living with the impact Congenital Heart Disease can have on local families and young people.

Related posts:

Prominent building in Omagh town centre being sold for £1m Council decision expected on controversial online booking plan Tyrone gold mine inquiry to resume next April

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

error code: 522