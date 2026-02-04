Omagh student receives first trophy in memory of Jackie McDowell

AN Omagh student has become the first person to receive a trophy in memory of a former South West College staff member after taking part in a personal development programme at the college.

Oran Quinn, who successfully completed the Youthscape Plus Programme, was recently presented with a trophy for ‘Outstanding Achievement’ as part of the new ‘Jackie McDowell Distance Travelled Bursary Awards’.

The ‘Jackie McDowell Distance Travelled Bursary’ was set up in March last year to honour Jackie McDowell, the former Youthscape manager at South West College and the college’s head of Social Inclusion.

Celebrating Jackie’s unwavering dedication to inclusion and her significant contributions to the Youthscape Programme, the bursary offers up to £2,000 to aid with equipment or fees for further education or other career progression.

Five other awards were also presented to students who completed the Youthscape Plus Programme in 2024 and 2025.

Applications for the bursary were adjudicated by members of Jackie McDowell’s family, including her husband Brian, who presented Oran with his prize on a visit to the Omagh campus.

Speaking about the programme, Oran said that Youthscape Plus Programme has ‘helped to increase his self-confidence and self-esteem’, while ‘adding structure’ to his weeks.

“I have become a little less shy and less afraid of speaking up for myself,” he said.

“I also worry less about what others think me, and it has helped me to become more tolerant of others.”

Oran now hopes to continue his studies in Essential Skills Literacy, Numeracy and ICT at SWC, and is considering his future career opportunities.

The ‘Jackie McDowell Distance Travelled Bursary Awards’ are open to all students who complete the Youthscape Plus programme at one of the South West College campuses in Omagh, Dungannon and Cookstown and Enniskillen, or at one of the college’s partner institutions, Donegal Youth Services in Letterkenny & Ballybofey or MSLETB in Sligo and Carrick-on-Shannon.

The Youthscape Plus programme provides support and a pathway back to education, or employment for those aged between 14 and 24 who may not be attending school or college on a full-time basis, or who aren’t in full-time employment.

The next round of awards will be announced in April.