Omagh students praised for resilience shown after pandemic

AN inspiring message of resilience and hope rang around Sacred Heart College recently as the students gathered together to mark one of the most important events in the school’s calendar year – their annual senior prizegiving.

Celebrating the outstanding achievements of its Year 12 and Year 14 pupils, guest speaker on the day was Frank Diamond from All Lives Are Precious (ALPS), who addressed the students and families in an uplifting speech.

Principal Michael Gormley also praised the resilience of these year groups, noting that despite beginning their school careers during the uncertainty and disruption of Covid-19, they produced the best set of results in the school’s history: 100 per-cent of the students achieving five or more GCSEs (or equivalent) at grades A–C*, with 71 per-cent achieving five or more including GCSE English and Mathematics.

What’s more, Post-16 students achieved similarly impressive results, outperforming the Northern Ireland average for similar non-selective schools for the third year in a row.

Mr Gormley further paid tribute to the dedication of staff and the support of parents and guardians; crediting them for challenging and encouraging students to reach their potential.

He wished all leavers every success as they begin the next chapter of their lives.