Omagh Tennis Club receives £300,000 for ambitious new plans

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council has awarded a total of £1 million to eight community and voluntary organisations across the district to enhance community infrastructure and facilities.

The funding has been awarded in the first year of the council’s 5-year, £5 million Strategic Capital Projects Grant Programme, designed to support community-led capital developments to deliver long-term, sustainable benefits for local communities.

Recognition

The council launched the Strategic Capital Grants Programme in response to identified need for capital developments and in recognition of the vital role that community and voluntary organisations play in enhancing health, wellbeing, inclusion and social connection across the District’s expansive rural areas.

The following projects and organisations have been awarded Strategic Capital Grants in 2025-2026:

Omagh Lawn Tennis Club – £300,000 – Enhancements will include a canopy over two tennis courts, a covered Padel Court, a Pickleball court, solar panels, aesthetic improvements to the existing covered court, and accessibility upgrades including safer, wheelchair-friendly car parking.

Enniskillen Gaels – £100,000 – A complete new-build facility replacing a derelict structure, providing a modern multi-purpose community space with training rooms, toilets, storage, parking and enhanced public realm space.

St Marys Maguiresbridge GFC – £100,000 – An accessible, multi-use community walkway using locally sourced materials and LED lighting, promoting health, wellbeing and social inclusion across all age groups.

St. Molaise GFC, Irvinestown – £99,919.43 – A development including 1km and 3km walking loops extending around the town, a community event space, a Coffee Shaq for social engagement, and a multi use games area (MUGA) to support inclusive play and activity.

Teemore Shamrocks – £100,000 – A full-size indoor 4G multi-use pitch providing year-round access for local groups, addressing rural access challenges and supporting inclusive participation.

Beragh Swifts Football Club – £93,204 – Installation of energy-efficient LED floodlights to extend pitch usage, support safe walking and active travel, forming part of a wider redevelopment plan for a future community sports hub.

Tattyreagh GAA Club – £100,000 – A floodlit multi use games area (MUGA) supporting year-round use by the club, schools, community groups and local residents, improving health, wellbeing and social connection.

Éire Óg An Charraig Mhór, Carrickmore – £100,000 – An eco-sustainable community hub featuring an accessible gym, sensory equipment, meeting spaces, fully accessible facilities and an outdoor sensory trail.

Speaking about the projects, Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor Barry McElduff said he was a big supporter of capital grant opportunities.

“Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is committed to understanding and addressing the needs of our rural region and promoting the wellbeing of rural communities.

“Projects like these ensure that appropriate, inclusive facilities, committed to wider community participation, are available within local communities.

“These projects will future-proof rural community facilities, helping to reduce rural isolation, enhance wellbeing, increase physical activity and create shared spaces where people can meet, socialise, exercise and stay well together.”