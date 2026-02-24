Advertisement

Omagh to Ballygawley road reopens following crash last night

  • 24 February 2026
Omagh to Ballygawley road reopens following crash last night
File photo.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 24 February 2026
Less than a minute

POLICE say the Omagh Road between Ballygawley and Omagh has now fully reopened following a serious collision yesterday evening.

No further details have yet been released about the crash.

“An additional update will follow in due course,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said they received a 999 call at 10.17pm last night.

“NIAS dispatched 3 Emergency Ambulances, an Ambulance Officer and a Rapid Response Paramedic to the scene,” the spokesperson added.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, two people were taken to Craigavon Area Hospital by ambulance.”

Related posts:

Omagh has been ranked among UK’s ‘must-visit’ places Ancient burial site unearthed during peatland project near Omagh Omagh nursery kids shown importance of looking after their hearts
Tags:

You can share this post!

BROUGHT TO YOU BY