Omagh to Ballygawley road reopens following crash last night

POLICE say the Omagh Road between Ballygawley and Omagh has now fully reopened following a serious collision yesterday evening.

No further details have yet been released about the crash.

“An additional update will follow in due course,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said they received a 999 call at 10.17pm last night.

“NIAS dispatched 3 Emergency Ambulances, an Ambulance Officer and a Rapid Response Paramedic to the scene,” the spokesperson added.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, two people were taken to Craigavon Area Hospital by ambulance.”