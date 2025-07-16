Omagh town centre road to close for three weeks

MOTORISTS in Omagh have been urged to plan their journeys in advance after it was announced that one of the main thoroughfares in the town centre would be closing to traffic for three weeks.

A temporary road closure has been announced for Scarffe’s Entry to facilitate essential gas upgrade works in Omagh’s town centre.

The closure will come into operation from next Monday (July 21), and is anticipated to last for about three weeks. This work forms part of gas distribution network firm Evolve’s ongoing strategy to expand the local infrastructure, enabling more homes and businesses in Omagh to access the supply.

Mark Davidson, Head of Engineering at Evolve, said, “We appreciate the support of the local community and encourage motorists to plan their journeys in advance.

“This work has been scheduled during the summer school holidays, when traffic volumes are typically lower, allowing us to carry it out during a traditionally quieter period and minimise disruption to road users and residents.”

To stay informed about the latest roadworks in the Evolve network, visit evolvenetwork.co.uk/roadworks.