Omagh traders report brisk trade in the run-up to Christmas

RETAIL businesses in Omagh are reporting a strong festive trading period, with shoppers out in force in the run-up to Christmas as they search for the perfect gifts for their loved ones.

Business owners say footfall has increased significantly throughout December, prompting some retailers to extend opening hours, including late-night shopping and Sunday trading, to meet customer demand.

The weekend before Christmas is traditionally one of the most important trading periods of the year, with many shoppers leaving purchases until the final days. According to PwC UK, consumers are expected to spend £24.6 billion on gifts and celebrations this Christmas – a 3.5 per-cent increase on the £23.7 billion spent in 2024.

Average spending per adult is forecast to rise from £449 to £461.

Younger shoppers are set to lead the increase in festive spending. Almost one-third (32 per-cent) of 18- to 24-year-olds say they will spend more than last year and, as in previous years, they are forecast to be the biggest spenders per head, with an estimated average of £541. Those aged 25 to 34 follow closely, with an estimated spend of £476, while just over one-in-five (21 per-cent) say they plan to increase their festive outlay.

In contrast, older age groups expect to be more cautious. Around 18 per-cent of 35- to 44-year-olds and 14 per-cent of 45- to 54-year-olds say they will be keeping a closer eye on their spending this year. The 45- to 54-year-old age group is forecast to spend the least per head, at £436.



Rosey McKane, of White’s.

Rosey McKane, of White’s of Omagh, said there has been no single standout toy driving sales this Christmas, but a wide range of products has performed well.

“It has been a very steady and busy Christmas,” she said. “Unlike other years, there hasn’t been one standout toy, but a lot of toys have sold well. Board games are always popular, and by far the most popular this year has been ‘The 1% Club’, which we have completely sold out of. ‘Monopoly’ remains a really popular game, while ‘Genius Square’ has also been a strong seller as a fun puzzle and brain teaser.”

Veronica Donnelly, owner of jewellers Clearstone by Heart, described Omagh as being particularly busy in the lead-up to Christmas. She said their range of jewellery and jewellery boxes had been especially popular as festive gifts.

“It has been a very busy festive period and jewellery is always a popular gift,” said Veronica. “There has been a definite increase in the week leading up to Christmas, and business has been good, especially with people really liking our new ranges. Our jewellery boxes have also proved to be a popular present.”

Popular family-owned shoe shop, Russell’s of Omagh, said it has opened on Sundays throughout December as shoppers head into town to select gifts for their loved ones. Staff told the Ulster Herald that their range of Rieker shoes has been among their most popular items.

Store worker Glorija Dobrovolskyte said, “It has been a very busy Christmas time, especially on the final shopping weekend. Our Rieker range has been popular for people buying gifts, but customers have been shopping across all our ranges in store. We have even opened on Sundays, and that has been busy as well.”