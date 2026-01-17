New manager ‘proud’ to take on role at Omagh Volunteer Centre

AN award-winning Omagh volunteer says he is ‘proud’ to be appointed as new manager of Omagh Volunteer Centre.

Indeed, Martin Cassidy brings a wealth of experience to the role, having worked with the centre for the past seven years.

Committed and passionate about volunteering, Martin told the ‘Herald that he was ‘looking forward’ to building upon the excellent work of the establishment who are currently celebrating 25 years of supporting the local community.

“Omagh Volunteer Centre has a strong legacy of supporting volunteers and community groups,” Martin said. “I am proud to take on this role. I look forward to building on the excellent work already in place and continuing to strengthen volunteering across Omagh and the surrounding areas.”

‘Vital role’

Omagh Volunteer Centre plays a vital role across the town by recruiting and promoting volunteers, supporting volunteer involving organisations, and providing guidance and information on volunteering opportunities.

It also delivers a wide range of essential services including Access NI checks, Child Protection and Vulnerable Adults training, safeguarding, First Aid and other tailored training, either directly or through trusted partners.

In addition, Omagh Volunteer Centre runs the B-Friend Hub Project, an initiative where volunteers make regular telephone calls to vulnerable members of the community five mornings a week across Omagh and Fermanagh, helping to reduce isolation and promote wellbeing.

The centre also actively encourages participation in the EPIC Awards (Empowering People In the Community), which recognise the contributions made by volunteers of all ages.

Chairperson of Omagh Volunteer Centre, Monica Coyle said that she was ‘delighted’ to welcome Martin into the new role.

“Martin’s dedication, experience, and passion for volunteering are well-known across the community,” Monica said.

“Having been part of the organisation for seven years, Martin understands our values and our mission, and we are confident he will lead the centre forward while continuing to build on its strong 25-year legacy.”