Omagh woman appointed as manager of major organisation

AN Omagh woman has been appointed manager of the Irish Venture Capital Association, the representative organisation for venture capital and private equity firms in Ireland.

Aideen McClenaghan replaces Ciara Burrowes, who has retired after over 20 years with the organisation.

A graduate of St Mary’s University College Belfast (BA Hons, Liberal Arts, 2006), Aideen has over 15 years’ experience in senior executive roles for technology, media and financial services companies.

Most recently she was HR mergers and acquisitions manager for media company, Dentsu.

Prior to that she was UK and Ireland HR manager for Salesforce consultancy, Pexlify. She has also worked for GroupM and RTE.

The Irish Venture Capital Association, which marked its 40th anniversary last year, is the representative organisation for venture capital and private equity firms on the island of Ireland.

Venture capital funding into Irish technology SMEs last year exceeded €1 billion.

Sarah-Jane Larkin, director general, Irish Venture Capital Association commented, ‘We are really pleased to have located someone in Aideen, who has the capacity to take on this challenging role at a critical time for venture capital and SME investment in Ireland.

“We would like to pay tribute to Ciara Burrowes who has been a mainstay of the association and has made a major contribution to its development as the voice of the sector over the last 20 years.”