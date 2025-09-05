Omagh woman appointed vice-principal of Dungannon school

AFTER 20 years as a PE teacher at Drumglass High School, Dungannon, Ashleigh Irvine from Omagh is looking forward to the year ahead as she embarks on the next chapter of her career as the school’s vice-principal.

A former pupil of Sacred Heart College, Omagh, Ashleigh began her teaching career in Kent after studying in Canterbury.

“I had always planned to return home after studying,” she recalled. “But I was approached by the Head of Physical Education at the Gillingham School for Girls in Kent, so I spent three years there.”

After meeting her husband, also from Omagh, the couple decided to return home 20 years ago.

That was when Ashleigh joined Drumglass High School as a PE teacher.

Her career progressed quickly. “Within one year, I was head of physical education, then I became head of year, and ten years ago I was appointed senior teacher,” she explained.

Last year, Ashleigh stepped into the role of acting vice-principal, gaining valuable experience before officially taking on the role this month.

With 17 applicants for the post, she admitted it was a competitive process, but one where her familiarity with the school was an advantage.

“It really worked in my favour that I knew the school,” she said.

“There’s a lot to be said for the phrase ‘better the devil you know’. Being familiar with the staff, pupils and parents really helped. Also, having a taster of the role last year showed me that I would enjoy it – and I love it!”

Alongside her new role, Ashleigh has also taken on the position of Wellbeing Champion after being nominated through the Education Authority’s ‘Being Well, Doing Well’ programme.

“The role involves working one-to-one with pupils, parents and staff on issues of mental health and wellbeing,” she explained.

“We’ve also set up a group called ‘Valued Voices’ where staff and pupils can raise matters important to them and discuss how to make positive changes in the school.”

Reflecting on her own school days, Ashleigh recalled attending St Brigid’s Girls High School in Omagh, leaving in 1994 just before it amalgamated with St Patrick’s High School to become Sacred Heart College.

“Even then, teaching was always something I wanted to do,” she said. “It was either PE teacher or firefighter, but sport was always my love.”

Over the years, Ashleigh has stayed active through football, netball, swimming and triathlons.

“Triathlons were a big thing for me before I had children,” she said. “These days I still try to keep fit, still playing some football, battling against the ageing body, trying to keep up!”

Reflecting on her career change, Ashleigh added, “I’ve realised that teaching PE is a young girl’s game, so it was time to move aside and give that opportunity to someone else as I step into my new role as vice-principal.”