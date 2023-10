A 38-YEAR-OLD woman left an officer with a ‘bald spot’ after attempts to arrest her following a domestic dispute.

Suzanne McSwiggan of Erganagh Road appeared before Omagh Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with assaulting an officer and resisting arrest.

The court was told that on July 17, shortly after 9pm, police attended an address in the Omagh area following reports of a domestic incident.

The defendant had gotten into an argument with a family member which had escalated.

The police asked McSwiggan to voluntarily surrender herself to arrest, however, this prompted the defendant to become aggressive, and physically lash out at the officers.

In her outburst, she grabbed an officer and ‘pulled a clump’ of their hair out, which resulted in a ‘bald spot’.

She further wrestled with the police before being arrested.

A defence solicitor told the court that McSwiggan had issues with alcohol and her mental health.

They added that McSwiggan apologised to the officer, and had pled guilty at an early stage.

District Judge, Bernie Kelly, fined the defendant £300 for the assault on one officer, and a further £200 for resisting arrest.