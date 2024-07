AN Omagh woman has graduated from university despite all the odds stacked against her, in a mark of determination, inspiration and resilience stretching across several decades.

Claire Gibson failed her 11-plus and was later told by a careers teacher that studying for a degree was ‘beyond her capabilities’.

Then, when she first made it to university in 2006, a Dyslexia diagnosis and a series of bereavements led to her dropping out.

But, the determined Omagh woman was finally able to achieve her long-held dream this month when she graduated with a first class honours in psychology from Queen’s University in Belfast, accompanied by her family.

Despite how those trusted to educate and inspire Claire instead instilled a lack of confidence, the 45-year-old graduate has nevertheless reached the pinnacle of her academic ambitions.

“It did not take too much time for me to work out that I had difficulties in primary school with the word ‘stupid’ being used by pupils and teachers,” she said.

“One teacher detailed how in the future they would pass me as I queued for my benefits outside the DHSS while they are on the way to work.”

Although parents, Doreen and Victor Preston, were very supportive of their daughter, their calls for a Dyslexia assessment in those early years fell on deaf ears.

“I failed the 11-plus with the lowest grade possible and then went to the High School,” said Claire.

“At the High School I was told by a careers teacher that aiming to do a degree was beyond my capabilities.”

Claire pushed on, however, and in 2006 she went to Queen’s University in Belfast to begin a psychology degree.

It was then that she was diagnosed with Dyslexia and, following a series of bereavements, her university journey came to a abrupt halt. “I first started my Psychology degree back in 2006 and it was then I got my diagnosis of dyslexia,” Claire continued.

“I had struggled my way through A levels to get the As I needed to get in, but unfortunately after a series of bereavements, and my company Bridal Beauty NI getting busier I didn’t finish it at that time.”

Return to education

Fast forward 16 years, and Claire set the wheels back in motion for a return to education – and this time nothing would stop her!

“I was a successful business owner but I still felt there was some unfinished business and this feeling became even more prevalent during the Covid-19 pandemic when my business temporarily shut down and I was looking for a job.

“Every employer was looking for a degree and this spurred me on to go back to university.”

Claire contacted Queen’s University in 2022, and it was decided that she could re-enter second year.

“My only regret is waiting so long to go back and complete the degree because it has taken me until 45 to gain my first in Psychology BSC at Queens, but I was capable of this all along.

“If there is something I would like others to learn from this it is to challenge the self-limiting beliefs they hold about themselves,” said Claire, who concluded, “If you are struggling with a learning disability, don’t let that limit you.”