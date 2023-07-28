Omagh woman threats were a ‘hate crime’, court told

An Omagh woman who threatened a foreign national with the ‘IRA’ during what was described as a ‘hate crime’ has been jailed for a total of ten months.

Megan Coyle (23) of Brookmount Lodge, Strule Park, admitted disorderly behaviour on September 15 last year.

Bail of £500 was fixed for the purpose of appeal in the case, which was heard at Omagh Magistrates Court.

A public prosecutor told the court that on the day in question, Coyle had entered a neighbouring property and began shouting racial slurs.

She also damaged a number of small flower pots which the injured party had put outside her property.

The court heard that Coyle was identified via CCTV.

In separate charges before the court, Coyle also admitted thefts from a store on the Brookmount Road in Omagh on August 29 and September 15 last year.

In the first incident, she entered and took two wrapped sandwiches priced at £7.38, and on the second occasion she left the store with two sandwiches and alcohol valued at £10.

The court was told that Coyle had no recollection of any of the incidents ‘due to being intoxicated’.

Defence barrister, Brian O’Sullivan, said he despaired to see someone so young with such an excessive record due to alcohol and drugs consumption.

Pre-sentence reports had been prepared in the case and Mr O’Sullivan said that Coyle apologised for her behaviour.

However, imposing the jail sentence, District Judge, Bernie Kelly, described Coyle’s behaviour as “wholly inappropriate.”

She added that what Coyle had committed a ‘hate crime’ when she had threatened the injured party with an illegal organisation.

Bail was fixed for the purpose of appeal.

Among the conditions are that Coyle observes a curfew from 9pm until 10am and has no contact with the injured party.