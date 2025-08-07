BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Omagh woman who died in tragic incident to be buried today

  • 7 August 2025
Claire McCain.
Alan Rodgers - 7 August 2025
THE funeral will take place today (Thursday) for Claire McCain, a woman in her 30s, who was tragically found dead beside a burning car on the Rylagh Road outside Killyclogher on Saturday afternoon.

Ms McCain, formerly of Buchanan Villas, lay in repose at Maguire’s Funeral Home, Omagh, on Wednesday. She will be laid to rest this afternoon at Greenhill Cemetery.

Her sudden death has caused widespread shock and sadness in the local community.

The PSNI has confirmed that the incident is not being treated as suspicious. Emergency services were alerted on Saturday when Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service personnel discovered the body while extinguishing a vehicle fire.

“As fire officers extinguished the blaze, they discovered that, tragically, a person had died as a result of the fire,” a police spokesperson said.

Police had issued an appeal for information from anyone who may have witnessed anything unusual in the area between midday and 2.15pm on Saturday.

A post-mortem examination has now been completed, and police said they were treating the death as ‘not suspicious’.

