Omagh’s ‘grand hotels’ to be celebrated at special event

A talk about Omagh’s hotel history will take place in the town next month.

On Thursday, February 26, local historian Dr Jonny Hamill will present Omagh’s Grand Old Hotels: A Bygone Era, offering a fascinating look at historic venues such as the Royal Arms and the White Hart, and their role in shaping café culture, commerce, and community life.

The talk, which starts at 7pm, is part of a series being hosted at the Strule Arts Centre.

On Wednesday, March 18 at 2pm, visitors can enjoy Ask the Archaeologists – Drop-in Session, an informal opportunity to speak with heritage professional Dr Vicky Ginn about local archaeology projects and sites of interest.

No appointment is required.

Finally, on Thursday, April 23 at 7pm, local collector and author Tony McGarland returns with Omagh Railway Station: A Journey Through Time – Part Two, continuing his popular series on the town’s railway history.

This talk will be complemented by a special pop-up exhibition on Level 3, featuring photographs and artefacts celebrating Omagh’s railway heritage.

Strule Arts Centre will host an event celebrating Omagh’s rich architectural history with Omagh’s Built Heritage on Thursday, January 29, at 7pm.

Presented by Omagh Heritage Forum, this illustrated talk invites audiences to step back in time through a compelling collection of digital photographs showcasing some of Omagh’s most iconic buildings and landmarks.

The event will explore the stories behind these familiar structures and how they have shaped the town over generations.

Audience members are encouraged to join the conversation by sharing their own memories, insights, and reflections on how Omagh has changed over the years.

Speaking about the talk Vincent Brogan from Omagh Heritage Forum said: “Omagh’s historical buildings tell the story of who we are and where we’ve come from.

“This talk is really about taking a fresh look at familiar places which surrounds us, appreciating their character, and the people with whom they were associated. Our memories are what makes us and this is an opportunity to share your stories.”