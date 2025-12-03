Omagh’s only animal shelter launches fundraising 2026 calendar

GROVEHILL Animal Trust have created a 2026 Calendar to showcase some of the dogs and cats who have come through their doors this year.

Now in its 15th year, the calendar serves as a celebration of the incredible work the local charity continues to do and also highlights the great need in the Omagh area.

Aiming to make this year’s calendar their most successful yet, the calendar is available now at just £6 and is a charming addition to any wall or a thoughtful gift for animal lovers, with every penny raised going directly to helping animals in need.

“The latest calendar is absolutely stunning,” said Grovehill secretary Janice Blakley. “As Omagh’s only animal shelter, we rely entirely on the generosity of our community, and the support of the public means the world to us.

“By purchasing a calendar or supporting our events, you’re helping Grovehill provide care and a future for animals who need it most.

“Together, we’re giving homeless animals a second chance.”

Grovehill Animal Trust encourage everyone to pick up a calendar in order to help them make a different.

You can pick up a copy at their charity shop on Foundry Lane, Omagh, as well as various other outlets in the Omagh area including Happy Pets, Corry and O’Hare Vets, Centra, Brookmount Pharmacy and Drumragh Vets.

For more information visit www.grovehillanimaltrust.org