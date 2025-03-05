One of three men arrested over Dungannon murder released on bail

A 33-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the investigation into the murder of a man, aged in his 70s, in Dungannon on February 27, has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Adam Krzan, a man in his 70s who was originally from Poland, died after being attacked at his flat in the Lisnahull area on Thursday evening.

Two men, both aged 30, were arrested over the weekend in connection with the attack.

The PSNI said another man, aged 33, and a 27-year-old woman were arrested earlier this week by officers investigating Mr Krzan’s murder.

Police said last night the two 30-year-old men and the woman remain in custody.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage, can be shared with police through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org which is 100% anonymous.

Local people organised a vigil in memory of Mr Krzan on Friday evening.