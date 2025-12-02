One person taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash on A5

POLICE are appealing for information about a three-vehicle crash on the A5 near Omagh yesterday.

The crash happened at Beltany Road shortly after 5am.

Police officers and other emergency services attended and one person was taken to hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

A large section of the A5 between Omagh and Newtownstewart was closed for most of yesterday as a result of the crash. The road reopened last night.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Our enquiries are ongoing, and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam or other video footage which could assist, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 135 – 01/12/25.

“A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ “