Options to be explored for coronation events

COUNCILLORS have voted in favour of a motion to engage with stakeholders who previously raised concerns about the lack of funding for coronation events.

Discussed at council’s Governance and Strategic Planning Committee, it was agreed that officials would ascertain what assistance could be given to organisations in celebrating the King Charles’s coronation.

All parties gave their support to the motion, however, independent councillor Gary Donnelly voted against it, stating: “If the crown wants all these festivities, I suggest the crown should fund it.”

The North West Cultural Partnership had written to the council, highlighting the issue of funding for these events, adding that council has failed to acknowledge this ‘once in a lifetime event’.

Lead Democratic Services and Improvement officer, Ellen Cavanagh, subsequently explained that council funding programmes are currently closed with limited applications relating to support for Coronation related initiatives.

It was also noted that these funding streams are based on a competitive process, and that there is no dedicated funding earmarked for coronation celebrations.

Derg representative, Derek Hussey, expressed his disappointment. He said, “There seems to be no empathy within this council chamber for those who would wish to celebrate and commemorate the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III.

“Are there no issues that council can address and perhaps give support in kind, for example road closures?

“I don’t know if the Mayor might wish to consider a coronation party or tea dances, and show empathy and support for a significant minority within the council area.”

Bringing forward a motion that council officers meet with the stakeholders who raised the issue Cllr Maurice Devenney commented, “As we move forward with the wider issue of good relations, we should be doing what we can.”

Sinn Féin Cllr Christopher Jackson stated his party’s support for the motion, adding, “As Irish republicans, there’s no secret around our position with the monarchy and it’s been well documented.

“We do respect that there’s quite a significant number of people within our city and district that have an allegiance to the monarchy in Britain, and we have no difficulty respecting that.”

Independent Cllr Raymond Barr supported the motion, stating that there are people in the council district who wish to celebrate the coronation, and there should be some effort to facilitate these groups.

The motion passed with only Cllr Donnelly voting against it.

The next meeting of full council is on Thursday, March 29.