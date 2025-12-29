‘Organised’ gang of shoplifters targeting Omagh police district

POLICE believe an ‘organised gang’ of shoplifters are operating in the Fermanagh and Omagh district.

The PSNI has issued a warning after a recent increase in reported thefts from local shops.

“We need your help to stop the suspected thieves,” said a police spokesperson.

“We believe an organised gang may behind the thefts and we are working hard to identify those involved. In doing so we have noticed a few key things that would be vital for retailers to know to try and prevent such crime.

“Many of the recently reported incidents are very similar in the ‘modus operandi’ used by the suspects, and being aware of these similarities could help business owners be alert to risk.

“In the reported thefts we are investigating, the suspects, who typically operate in groups of four-to-six individuals appear to target high value items including health and beauty products and alcohol like brandy or champagne, and these are mainly taken from smaller community shops rather than large supermarket chains.

“Some of the suspects appear to dress in long flowing clothes like maxi-skirts and long dresses, often layered with other long cardigans and coats that allow them to conceal stolen items on their person. They have also been known to carry rucksacks and large bags.

“We’re urging all business owners, employees and members of the public, to report any concerns to police as soon as possible and we will use all of the tools at our disposal to identify and arrest offenders.”

Police are also encouraging business owners to install CCTV if not already in place.

“Footage from previous thefts has been invaluable in helping us build a profile of the offenders we are looking for. Also consider adding anti-theft devices to your higher value items, including premium alcohol brands.

“Information provided by businesses and the community is vital in helping us form a picture of what is happening for retailers and develop a police response to tackle it head on, so please get in touch if you have any information or see anything in your local shop that causes you concern.”