Tyrone beekeepers are being invited to a local event next week.

On Sunday, January 26 Castlefinn in Donegal will once again play host to the sweetest time of the year for honey lovers, when the 2025 Three Rivers Bee Keepers Association’s Annual Honey Show and Conference trickles into town.

Now in its sixth year – which included a two-year Covid-imposed hiatus – the Doneyloop-based association has regularly been a hive of information and activity for bee-lovers in the local area.

Association Secretary Wendy Johnston is looking forward to this year’s show, which she says will have something for everyone, bee-keepers and ‘new-bees’ alike.

“As with other years, the day is split into two sections. Firstly, exhibits for the honey show are accepted in the main hall between 9am-12:30pm following an address by our chairman Alan Beattie. Split into eight categories, exhibitors will be given the opportunity to showcase their wares which include cakes, items made from beeswax such as soap, sweet treats, confectionary, biscuits and much more. Judging will then commence at 1pm.

“The afternoon session is given over to talks from a wide range of honey-related subjects, held in the White Room. Orlaigh Sally will give a talk called ‘Plants for Pollinators’ and, later in the afternoon will read from her new children’s book ‘Bea’s Adventures – The Dance of Life’ which will have its official launch on the day. Veterinarian Stephanie Winslow will then give a talk entitled ‘Varroa Treatment from a Vet’s Perspective’ on Varroa Mite Disease.”

Visitors to the show will also get the chance to view the various stalls and watch the judges at work during the judging period.

Wendy continued: “The day will round off with our ‘ask the experts’ panel discussion and the prize-giving in the Main Hall and a raffle with more prizes galore.

“I must stress that the show is not just for those currently engaged in bee-keeping, but anyone who might be interested in beginning the craft or those who are just interested in honey and are looking for a great day out. I would encourage anyone to make a bee-line to Castlefinn next Sunday for what should be another fantastic show!”

The Annual Honey Show will take place at the CPI Centre in Castlefinn and admission is free.