‘Our world will never be the same’, say family of crash victim

THE SON of a woman killed in a tragic collision near Cookstown has described her as a ‘beautiful soul’. Ann Marshall from Moneymore was named on Wednesday night as the fatality from a crash on the Moneymore Road.

She was the beloved wife of Gerald (Gerry) and devoted mother of Brendan and Michael. Cherished sister of Seamus, Kathleen Donnelly, Patrick, Mary Gervin, Anthony, Paula Heagney and the late baby Angela who died in infancy, daughter of the late Phil and Anna McNicholl and daughter-in-law of the late Joseph and Eileen Marshall.

Detective Inspector Stewart of the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit said, “We received a report at approximately 7.30am of a one vehicle collision involving a red Seat Ateca on the Moneymore Road.

“Officers attended the scene together with colleagues from our partner agencies. Tragically, Ann was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The Moneymore Road, which was closed for a period of time as officers conducted enquiries, has now re-opened.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the collision, or has any mobile phone or dash cam footage which could assist us, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 196 of 11-02- 26.”

Posting to social media, Ann’s son Brendan Marshall said that the Marshall family’s world ‘will never be the same’.

“Today we lost an incredible mother, sister and wife,” said Brendan. “My mum was a beautiful soul, with a radiant smile, and a heart that gave without limits as many who knew her will know.

“Our world will never be the same and my best friend is gone for now.”

Ann’s brother, Anthony McNicoll, added, “Our Ann”, as she was known in our family, had a heart of gold and the biggest smile.

“To say that we are devastated is the biggest understatement I could ever make. Please keep “our Ann’s” family, Gerry, Brendan and Michael in your thoughts and prayers.

Ann was laid to rest yesterday at the Church of St. John and St. Trea in Moneymore with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.