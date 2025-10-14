Outdoor Christmas market in Strabane next month

THE local council has agreed to provide £2,500 to support an outdoor Christmas Market in Strabane.
The market will be held in the town centre on November 22 to coincide with the official switching-on of Strabane’s Christmas light.
Derry City and Strabane District Council has agreed to a request from the Strabane Business Improvement District (BID) group for financial support towards the costs of the stall and cabins at the market.
Councillors backed the request for £2,500 at a meeting today of the council’s Business and Culture Committee.
The council has also agreed to provide free off-street parking in Strabane town centre on the five Saturdays in the run-up to Christmas.
Council officials estimate this will lead to a loss of £3,650 in parking revenue during these days.
The measures are being put in place in a bid to increase football in the town centre during the weeks leading up to Christmas.
Last year, a planned outdoor Christmas Market in Strabane had to be downscaled and moved indoors because of weather conditions.
Speaking at today’s meeting, SDLP councillor Brian Harte welcomed the pre-Christmas support for Strabane.
“The free parking is an excellent idea and was well received by businesses last year. To see that being repeated again this year, I think is only a good thing.
“I think the cabins will also contribute to increased footfall and it is something we can build year-on-year.”
The support measures were also welcomed by Ulster Unionist councillor Derek Hussey.
He said increasing footfall in Strabane town centre was vital.
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAYand get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)