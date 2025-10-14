Outdoor Christmas market in Strabane next month

THE local council has agreed to provide £2,500 to support an outdoor Christmas Market in Strabane.

The market will be held in the town centre on November 22 to coincide with the official switching-on of Strabane’s Christmas light.

Derry City and Strabane District Council has agreed to a request from the Strabane Business Improvement District (BID) group for financial support towards the costs of the stall and cabins at the market.

Councillors backed the request for £2,500 at a meeting today of the council’s Business and Culture Committee.

The council has also agreed to provide free off-street parking in Strabane town centre on the five Saturdays in the run-up to Christmas.

Council officials estimate this will lead to a loss of £3,650 in parking revenue during these days.

The measures are being put in place in a bid to increase football in the town centre during the weeks leading up to Christmas.

Last year, a planned outdoor Christmas Market in Strabane had to be downscaled and moved indoors because of weather conditions.

Speaking at today’s meeting, SDLP councillor Brian Harte welcomed the pre-Christmas support for Strabane.

“The free parking is an excellent idea and was well received by businesses last year. To see that being repeated again this year, I think is only a good thing.

“I think the cabins will also contribute to increased footfall and it is something we can build year-on-year.”

The support measures were also welcomed by Ulster Unionist councillor Derek Hussey.

He said increasing footfall in Strabane town centre was vital.