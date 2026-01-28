Outstanding achievements marked at Omagh High School

THE president of Ulster Farmers’ Union was guest speaker at the recent prizegiving at Omagh High School during which the students were praised for their excellent grades, resilience and stellar efforts over the past year.

Reflecting on another strong academic year, principal Christos Gaitatzis Gaitatzis highlighted the outstanding GCSE and A-Level results which were well above Northern Ireland averages, and emphasised the school’s commitment to nurturing both the minds and the character of its young people.

Calling attention to a caring ethos rooted in understanding each individual’s true self, he further addressed the pressures today’s students face, from the mental-health challenges of modern life to the distractions of an increasingly ‘virtual world’, and reaffirmed the school’s mission to provide stability, guidance and excellence in education.

He also acknowledged the challenges facing schools, including funding pressures and workload concerns, and looked ahead with optimism to the move to the new Strule Campus in 2028, where he pledged that Omagh High School’s ethos and standards would remain firmly intact.

In closing, Mr Gaitatzis introduced guest speaker Richard Beattie, President of the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster, whose background in agriculture and leadership reflects the school’s values of hard work, connection with the farming community and lifelong learning.

Guest speaker Richard Beattie, President of the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster, opened his remarks by congratulating all prize recipients and commending the hard work, perseverance and personal growth represented in their achievements.

Speaking from his own journey through education, youth leadership and the YFCU, Mr Beattie encouraged pupils to embrace challenges, learn from failure and seize opportunities in whatever pathway they choose — whether further study, apprenticeships, farming, business or the trades.

An expression of thanks and appreciation was extended to Mr Beattie and his wife, past Head Girl (2013–2014) Mrs Lynsay Beattie, for their roles as guest speakers and for presenting the awards. This was delivered by Deputy Head Girls Mylie Gibson and Leanna Hunter, and Deputy Head Boy Luke Grimes.

The afternoon concluded with a musical interlude from the school choir, who performed the piece ‘A Million Dreams’ from The Greatest Showman.

All school staff, parents and pupils ended the afternoon with light refreshments in the dining hall.