Owner makes ‘emotional decision’ to sell popular venue

THE Blind Cobbler Bar and Restaurant in Omagh has been put up for sale in what is expected to be a multi-million pound deal.

Located on John Street, it has become one of the town’s most popular venues since purchased by Andrew Short in 2017.

Mr Short has invested heavily in its transformation from the former Terrace Bar, and just last week, planning permission was granted for a new ground floor coffee shop and ancillary facilities, as well as a first floor coffee shop and private function room.

The new amenities are to be constructed on the site as part of an ambitious extension plan at The Blind Cobbler.

Mr Short is managing director of AJS Promotions which also has Sliced Meals and The Halfway Convenience Store – popularly known locally as ‘the Halfway House’ – as part of its portfolio.

However, he has also decided to sell Halfway House store which has been a popular part of the local landscape at Tattyreagh for more than 70 years

The local businessman already sold the Halfway House pub and Cheeky Fox restaurant in January this year.

Speaking to the UH, Mr Short described putting the Blind Cobbler up for sale as an ‘emotional decision’.

“The Blind Cobbler is a very successful bar which has become one of the landmark venues in Omagh. After a lot of soul-searching, I felt that now is the time to step back and spend more time with my family and friends

“Leaving here is definitely going to pull on my heart strings, though, because I love this place and the team we have here.”

Like many local venues in the hospitality trade, The Blind Cobbler has experienced a challenging period due to the pandemic.

But Mr Short says that the bar is now ‘stronger than ever’.

“The Blind Cobbler is a great bar with lots of character.

“I have very high standards and I’ve invested a lot in the premises over the years.

“It’s been very popular for food and music, and the design for the new development is beautiful – it will really compliment John Street and the town as a whole.”

Although he is selling a number of his key businesses, Mr Short will be kept busy with other successful aspects of his AJS portfolio.

“At the moment AJS Promotions is extremely busy,” he stated.

“Sliced Meals is currently supplying 12,000 ready meals weekly. I also enjoy the organisation of major events, doing something different and pushing the boundaries with them, and that is where my focus is turning towards.”

Mr Short concluded, “We currently have a staff of 70 between the Blind Cobbler, Sliced and the Halfway House. All of them deserve immense credit for the efforts that they have made for me over the years.”

Pollock Auctioneers in Omagh are handling the sale of both properties. They have described the Blind Cobbler as a ‘successful local establishment’ and say that ‘opportunities to acquire a unique venue such as this are rare’.