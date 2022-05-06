Paddy’s ‘Party Party’ manifesto revolutionises political landscape

FROM the pressure cooker that is the mean streets of Drumquin at election time, a politically-minded party animal has emerged and slung from his shoulder is a manifesto that promises to redefine what is meant by the term ‘party politics’.

Paddy Montague, once described as ‘a poet and bard who holds the spirit of old Ireland in his heart’, has, to the surprise of his friends and family, reinvented himself as a rhyme-spitting, policy-making, son of the streets.

It is rumoured that this unlikely transformation initially came as a painful shock to Paddy’s immediate loved ones, but, it is believed, that after hearing only a few of the 70-year-old’s ‘sickest bars’, they wept, embraced and pledged to make his political vision become a reality.

In a track dropped earlier this week entitled ‘Paddy’s Party Party’, the Drumquin MC, in an earnest appeal to the electorate, laid down his political promises in a style which industry insiders have dubbed ‘hill-top-hip-hop’, with some experts predicting it could ‘revolutionise the whole damn game’.

Aside from Paddy’s inimitable flow, the track was set alight by a mix of spirit-lifting rhetoric and genuine political insights, including lines such as: ‘Boris, he likes parties and l like parties, too… So, if you’re a party person Paddy’s Party’s just for you’.

The UH managed to secure an interview with Paddy. He told us how he came up with the seminal idea to blend politics and rap music.

“Yo,” Paddy began, “Yo, yo.”

The Drumquin septuagenarian continued, “With the election coming up, I thought that everything was getting a bit serious.

“So I decided to do my bit to inject a bit of fun and humour into the whole thing.”

Paddy continued, “I was thinking what I should do and then, out of nowhere, the notion came to me to make a rap about a party who exist purely for the craic.”

Speaking with Paddy, it was clear he possesses an ability universal among all successful politicians, as he effortlessly slipped between statesman and hardcore, gangsta rapper.

Paddy went on, “In the track, ‘Paddy’s Party Party’, I describe a party whose only commitments are signing songs, telling yarns, writing poems and having a laugh.

“A good hearty laugh triumphs over all other medicine.”

Paddy put the song together with the help of his ‘beat-man’ David Doonan from the Sound Garden, a recording studio in Drumquin.

Paddy finished, “It was great craic making it, and I hope people get a laugh out of it.”