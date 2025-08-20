Pair charged in connection with Caldwell shooting granted bail

TWO Tyrone men remanded in custody last week in connection with the attempted murder of Detective Sergeant John Caldwell have been granted bail.

Appearing before Dungannon Magistrates Court today via video link from Maghaberry Prison was Caoimhin Murphy (25), of Altowen Park, Coalisland.

Ahead of Murphy’s bail application, the court heard that a co-accused, Liam Robinson (45), of Ardstewart, Stewartstown, had been granted bail by the High Court earlier today.

They are both accused of preparation of terrorist acts and perverting the course of justice.

The charges relate to the alleged movement and disposal of multiple vehicles believed to be linked to the gun attack on DCI Caldwell at Youth Sport Omagh in February 2023.

Last Wednesday, Detective Sergeant Hare told the court the men were connected to the case through mobile phone activity, CCTV footage, and a series of alleged ‘walk and talk’ meetings with others suspected of New IRA links.

Police also cited phone and video calls between various suspects on social media platforms.

Fresh evidence was also presented in what is believed to have been a previous attempt of an attack on DCI Caldwell on Wednesday February 1, when two vehicles believed to be linked to the suspects were seeing entering the car park of Youth Sport in Omagh where the attack took place three weeks later.

Ahead of this, both vehicles had been spotted leaving the Coalisland area, whilst further evidence suggested that Murphy’s mobile phone had been inactive on the night in question.

Murphy was granted bail under the condition that he will reside at an address approved by police.

A curfew was also imposed between 10pm and 7am and Murphy will be fitted with a tag.

The conditions further state that Murphy is to have no contact with any other co-defendants involved in the case and must pay a £5,000 surety.

He is also not to attend any demonstrations relating to dissident republican activity.

Murphy and Robinson will appear before Omagh court on September 2, alongside numerous other co-accused.