TWO Tyrone men have been convicted for their roles in a brawl outside an Iceland store in Omagh.

Christopher McDonagh (22) of Main Street, Sixmilecross, and Martin McDonagh (23) of Culmore Park, Omagh, were sentenced at Omagh Magistrates Court last week.

Christopher was found guilty of disorderly behaviour, while Martin was convicted of common assault.

The incident occurred on September 11, 2023, around 2pm, at the Iceland store on the Kevlin Road.

The court heard that Martin bit a man’s face and arm during the altercation. Christopher, who had initially been attacked from behind, took a fighting stance and re-engaged in the brawl.

Martin, upon hearing of the altercation, drove to the scene, and got involved in a fight with the man who assaulted Christopher, biting him in the process.

The court heard that an individual accused of assaulting Christopher was given a two year conditional discharge.

Both men apologised in court, expressing regret for their actions and for any distress caused to the public and police involved in managing the brawl.

Deputy district judge, Joe O’Hare, acknowledged that the confrontation began with Christopher’s assault, prompting Martin’s intervention.

However, Judge O’Hare noted that Martin’s response was excessive.

The court sentenced both McDonaghs to a two-year conditional discharge, with a stern warning to avoid further altercations.