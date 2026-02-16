Parents get to find out more about Omagh’s £375m Strule campus

PARENTS are being invited to attend a series of information sessions tomorrow about the Strule Shared Education Campus in Omagh.

The new £375m campus on the site of the former Lisanelly Army Base will be home to six local schools and more than 4,000 pupils.

It is the biggest ever education project in Omagh.

Work at the site began last year and the new campus is scheduled to open in September 2028.

An information event for parents of local children is being held at the Silverbirch Hotel tomorrow.

The sessions will provide the opportunity to find out more about the Strule campus, ask questions, and view the floor plans for each of the schools and shared buildings that will be based on the campus.

To make it as accessible as possible, multiple sessions will run throughout the day, with attendees able to register for the time slot that best suits them.

Each session will include a short presentation providing an overview of the Strule Shared Education Campus, followed by a question and answer and discussion session.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to view detailed drawings and displays for each building on the campus and discuss these with DE Strule team members.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “Parents and carers are a key stakeholder group for the Strule project, and these sessions form part of an ongoing commitment to engage directly, listen carefully, and provide clear, accessible information about the campus, how it will operate and how each school’s ethos and identity will be maintained on the campus.”

Further details on how to register for a session tomorrow are available on www.strule.org/infosessions