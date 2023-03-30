Parish priest ‘granted leave’ during safeguarding probe

THE parish priest of Dromore has been granted leave while an alleged safeguarding issue is being investigated.

Parishioners were informed of the development when a statement was read out at Mass at the weekend.

Canon Patrick MacEntee, a native of the town of Monaghan, was heavily involved with St Michael’s College in Enniskillen for many years.

The 68-year-old priest joined the staff of the college in 1977 as an RE teacher, and was later appointed dean. In 1994, he assumed the position of president at the school, and was also one of its board of governors.

He resigned in 2000, and has been parish priest at St Davog’s Church, Dromore, since 2001.

A statement from Clogher Diocese confirmed that a safeguarding investigation was taking place.

“Canon Patrick MacEntee PP, Dromore, has asked for a period of leave to allow a safeguarding matter to be addressed,” the statement read.

“The Diocese of Clogher has robust safeguarding policies and practices in place.

“The Diocese of Clogher takes seriously all allegations, suspicions or concerns of abuse.

“Anyone wishing to report abuse or express a concern can do so by contacting one of the Designated Liaison Persons (DLPS) or the Safeguarding Director at the Diocesan Safeguarding Office Ros Erne House 8 Darling Street Enniskillen BT74 7EJ; phone: 0044 7775507445; email: safeguardingdirector@clogherdiocese.ie.

“For more information on Safeguarding in the Diocese of Clogher, visit Safeguarding – Diocese of Clogher (clogherdiocese.ie).”

Fr Denis Dolan also announced to parishioners at 10am Mass last Sunday at St Davog’s Church in Dromore that Canon MacEntee would be taking leave while the safeguarding allegation was being investigated.

