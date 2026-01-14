People gather at Omagh church to honour Father Eugene Hasson

PARISHIONERS in Drumragh stood in honour of the late Fr Eugene Hasson as his remains were transferred to the Sacred Heart Church in Omagh this evening ahead of his Requiem Funeral Mass on Friday afternoon.

Students from Sacred Heart College, Omagh CBS and the Loreto Grammar, as well as primary schools in the parish formed a guard of honour as the remains were conveyed through the church.

The chief celebrant at the reception of the remains was the Bishop of Derry, Dr Donal McKeown. Former Parish Priest of Drumragh, Monsignor Joseph Donnelly, former curate, Fr Michael McCaul, and the Parish Priest of Cappagh, Fr Kevin McElhennon, and the curate, Fr Malachy Gallagher were also in attendance.

Members of the late priest’s family travelled from Dungiven for the service, including his brothers and sister.

Prayers for the deceased were offered and the rosary recited for Fr Hasson, who had been in the Drumragh Parish since 2017. He had previously ministered in the parish following his ordination in 1980.

People from throughout the Drumragh parish, as well as neighbouring parishes filed passed the remains as they lay in repose this evening.

A Book of Condolence has also been opened for people to express their condolences and convey their memories of Fr Hasson.

Earlier, Mass was held in St Patrick’s Church in Dungiven.

Then, people from the parish of Greencastle, paid their respect as the funeral cortege for Fr Hasson moved through the village on its way from Dungiven to Omagh.

Fr Hasson’s Requiem Funeral Mass will take place at noon on Friday. He will be buried afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery in Dungiven.

The funeral arrangements are being carried out by Charles Lynch Funeral Director from Castlederg. Parking for those attending the repose of the remains at the Sacred Heart or the funeral is available at St Columb’s Church car park, St Joseph’s Hall and the Methodist Church carpark.

Tributes to Fr Hasson were also paid at a meeting of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council this week.

SDLP councillor, Bernard McGrath, said Fr Hasson had dedicated his life to serving the community and guiding his parishioners were kindness and compassion.

“His commitment to faith and service was unwavering. He will be deeply missed but his legacy lives on in the lives he touched.”

Independent councillor, Dr Josephine Deehan, said she had first met Fr Hasson when she was in training at the Tyrone County Hospital.

“He was a very dedicated priest and had a great way with people and he will be very sadly missed,” she said.

DUP councillor, Errol Thompson, recalled Fr Hasson as a ‘gentleman’.

Cllr Thompson said, “I knew him quite well through events at the Church Forum.

“He was a regular attendee at Remembrance Sunday every year, where he represented the Catholic Church.

“I always knew him to be a gentleman and I extend my deepest sympathies to the wider parishioners.”