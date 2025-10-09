Parking chaos at Omagh primary school reaching ‘breaking point’

PARENTS of pupils at St Conor’s Primary School and Nursery Unit in Omagh are urging the Department for Education to find a long-term solution to parking problems that have led to daily stand-offs with frustrated local residents.

People living near the school say the traffic chaos during morning drop-off and afternoon pick-up times has become unbearable, with verbal altercations breaking out between residents and motorists collecting children.

A spokesperson for the Board of Governors of St Conor’s – which has an enrolment of more than 450 children – said the school continues to urge ‘all parents and guardians to park considerately and safely’.

The school said it has taken steps to promote responsible parking through regular communication with families and by liaising with the Department for Infrastructure over road markings.

“In recent communication issued by the school, parents were reminded to park considerately and to avoid blocking driveways or entrances to housing developments,” a spokesperson told the UlsterHerald.

“We fully understand the frustration this causes for our neighbours, parents and the wider community, and we want to reassure everyone that we are actively engaging with statutory agencies to address these issues.”

The Board of Governors acknowledged that short-term measures were not enough, stating, “A long-term solution is needed.”

Discussions are ongoing with the Department of Education (DENI) and other agencies to explore options for a dedicated school car park.

However, members of the Lammy Residents group say they feel ‘ignored’ and that the situation has reached ‘breaking point’.

“It would be fine if people were only dropping off or picking up children for five minutes,” said long-term resident Paddy Hunter.

“But motorists are parking in driveways and on footpaths for upwards of an hour.

“We have disabled people in the park who have missed appointments after being blocked in. Residents are being verbally abused when they ask people to move their vehicles. The road is a complete disaster, and there’s a serious child safety issue.”

The issue was also raised in the Stormont Assembly this week by West Tyrone Sinn Féin MLA Nicola Brogan, who expressed concern over the ‘serious safety issues’ at St Conor’s and called on Education Minister Paul Givan to take action.

“The issues are causing serious concern and are impacting families, residents and staff,” she said.

“St Conor’s is a thriving school, but it’s located between two very busy bypasses around the town. With no proper parking, parents are forced to stop along the roadside, often blocking driveways and putting children at risk as they walk through traffic.

“The school has worked hard with the local council, residents and representatives to find a solution. Residents are frustrated, and parents are rightly worried about their children’s safety.”

Ms Brogan urged the Education Minister to visit the school to see the situation for himself.

At this week’s monthly meeting of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, chair Barry McElduff said the council was ‘willing to be generous in respect of helping with the transfer of land’ at Todd’s Field to help resolve the issue.

Citing the need for the problem to be ‘solved once and for all’, Mr McElduff called for a full round-table discussion involving the Department for Infrastructure, the Education Authority, the Department of Education, the PSNI, members of the St Conor’s school community, local residents and councillors.