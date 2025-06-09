Parking concerns around Omagh primary school still to be resolved

A LONG-running row over severe parking problems at St Conor’s Primary School in Omagh continues to frustrate local residents, with hopes for a solution potentially still 18 months away.

Concerns about traffic congestion and child safety during busy school-run periods have plagued the Lammy area for years.

Despite an urgent multi-agency meeting last week involving the Department for Education, Department for Infrastructure, school governors, local councillors and residents, progress remains slow.

At the heart of the latest discussions is the proposal to convert part of the adjacent Todd’s Field into a car park. While initially raised and supported by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council in 2024, the project stalled.

The Department of Education has now returned to this original option, but officials warn that the process of land acquisition, planning permission and development could take up to a year and a half.

More than 1,500 people have signed a petition urging immediate action, citing serious health and safety concerns.

Residents say the congestion, especially on Brookmount Road and surrounding estates like Lammy Crescent, is not only inconvenient but dangerous.

John Boyle, Director of Community and Wellbeing at the council, acknowledged local frustration, stating, “They are concerned about how long it has taken to solve the parking problems at the school.”

Sinn Féin councillor and new council chair Barry McElduff stressed the need for urgency. “We’re hopeful the Department of Education will now put momentum behind this issue,” he said. “But even if they do, we’re still looking at an 18-month process.”

As a short-term measure, the introduction of double-yellow lines near the school is being considered and could be revisited before the school reopens in the autumn.

DUP councillor Errol Thompson added, “It’s been going on a long, long time. Anyone who drives along Brookmount Road can see how bad it is.”

Independent councillor Josephine Deehan voiced concern about the safety of children being dropped off. “It’s regrettable that the initiative taken by the council last year wasn’t acted upon. This could have been well underway by now.”