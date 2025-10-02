BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Part of road near Benburb collapses during heavy rainfall

  • 2 October 2025
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 2 October 2025
THE Maydown Road, near Benburb, County Tyrone, has been closed in both directions after part of the road collapsed this afternoon.

Motorists are asked to seek an alternative route.

There have numerous reports of heavy flooding across roads in Tyrone following large downpours.

Motorists are also being asked to drive carefully in the current conditions.

