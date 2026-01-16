Clogher man’s lifechanging journey through education

A Clogher man is celebrating a successful career change after completing the part-time Ulster University Foundation Degree in Integrative Counselling Studies with South West College.

After deciding to pursue a new professional direction, Emmet Keenan began his counselling journey with SWC in 2021.

He initially completed the Certificate in Counselling before progressing to the Foundation Degree, studying part-time while remaining in full-time employment. The flexible course structure proved vital, allowing him to balance work, study and personal commitments while retraining for a new career.

Mr Keenan credits the accessibility of the part-time pathway as a key factor in returning to education.

Studying locally, managing family responsibilities, and significantly reducing the financial pressures often associated with full-time study made the opportunity both realistic and achievable.

He said, “I loved the fact that I was able to study while staying at home and managing my other responsibilities. Studying with SWC also saved me a lot of money compared to going elsewhere, which made a huge difference.”

Throughout his studies, Mr Keenan developed a broad range of professional and transferable skills, applying his learning across both employment and placement settings.

He highlights the benefit of being able to put theory into practice immediately, while continuing to develop professionally in real-world environments.

The Clogher native added, “The opportunities that have come my way since completing my studies have been brilliant. I am constantly learning, and no two days are the same. I’ve been fortunate to be surrounded by supportive teams in both work and placement, and with the incredible support from SWC staff and my family at home, all the hard work has been worth it.”

Following completion of the Foundation Degree, Mr Keenan has remained employed with the Southern Health and Social Care Trust, progressing into a new role which he thoroughly enjoys. Alongside this, he continues to build counselling hours through his placement with Teach Na Daoine Family Resource Centre in Monaghan, working towards accreditation with the British Association of Counselling and Psychotherapy (BACP).

He is also planning to establish his own private counselling practice and credits SWC’s higher education pathways for enabling his career change and personal development.