Parts of Belfast city centre closed tomorrow for Christmas events

THERE will be a number of road closures in Belfast city centre tomorrow due to a number of Christmas events.

Bus lane closures will start at 4.45pm on Saturday, with traffic restrictions commencing from 4.45pm to 8.30pm.

The following areas will be fully closed: Royal Avenue, from Rosemary Street to Castle Place, Donegall Place, High Street, from Castle Junction to Cornmarket, Castle Lane, Callender Street from the bollards to Castle Lane, and Castle Place.

There will also be suspension of disabled parking on Castle Place, and of parking on Donegall Place.

Between 5.30pm and 8.30pm, the following areas will be fully closed: Wellington Place, Donegall Square North, and Donegall Square South.

On Saturday, Donegall Square North and Donegall Square West will be closed between 11.45pm and 3am.