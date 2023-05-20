Party mode for resurgent Sinn Féin

A RESURGENT Sinn Féin remained jubilant today (Saturday) following a two-day extended count for the Sperrin and Derg DEAs of Derry City and Strabane District Council.

In the Derg, stalwart Ruairi McHugh was elected alongside two newcomers in the form of Caroline Devine and Antaine O Fearghail, the party reclaiming the third DEA seat that was lost in the previous local authority elections in 2019.

These three Sinn Féin councillors were joined in the Derg by DUP and UUP candidates, Keith Kerrigan and Derek Hussey – respectively – who were returned to their berths for the next term of the super council.

Advertisement

Over in Sperrin, Sinn Féin were also bouncing with glee on Friday after debutante Paul Boggs topped the poll by a large margin. He was later joined by Brian ‘Barney’ Harte and Fergal Leonard, both of whom polling well.

It was an all-new set up for Sinn Féin in Sperrin following the departure of Michaela Boyle and Dan Kelly, who bowed out at the end of the current term. However the three new runners came in alongside a huge increase in the party’s overall share of the vote in Sperrin, also regaining a third seat.

Conversely, it was a relatively bad day at the office for the SDLP, with Steven Edwards failing to reclaim a place in the Derg, while Tommy Forbes was similarly eliminated in the Sperrin count.

Only one incumbent SDLP councillor, Jason Barr was returned following the ninth stage of the count this morning.

The others elected in the Sperrin were independents, Paul Gallagher and Raymond Barr alongside the DUP’s Allan Bresland.

Those who lost out in Sperrin included the Alliance’s Mel Boyle, the DUP’s Maurice Devenney, People Before Profit’s Carol Gallagher, independent Patsy Kelly, Aontu’s Daran McMenamin and Ulster Unionist Glen Miller.

In the Derg, the remaining losers were Aontu’s Leza Houston, People Before Profit’s Adam McGinley, the Alliance’s Anne Murray and independent Andy Patton.