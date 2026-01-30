Popular Strabane woman remembered for her sunny disposition

A STRABANE woman who loved her work in local bakeries has been remembered for her sunny disposition.

Pat Nugent, originally from Strabane and later of Cannonhill, Omagh, was the beloved wife of the late Gerry, cherished mother to Shauna and devoted grandmother to Conall.

She was the daughter of the late Patsy and Josephine Maguire and sister to Ann, Joan and Michael. She was predeceased by her sister Gemma.

Requiem Mass was celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, Omagh, on Saturday by Fr Thomas Canning, who described Pat as someone with an optimistic and cheerful nature.

Fr Canning said Pat was born in Strabane in 1945 and moved to Omagh at the age of 14 when her father took up work in the Model Bakery. It was there that Pat developed a lifelong love of bakery work.

She later met her husband Gerry at the Gap Ballroom in Strabane, and the couple married in 1969. Pat worked in a cake shop which she adored and always spoke warmly of the sisters who ran it. In later years, she worked at Mullaghmore Bakery.

Outside of work, Pat enjoyed socialising, travelling to shows with friends and spending time with her daughter Shauna, with whom she shared a particularly close bond. Trips to Bundoran and Sligo were among her favourites.

Fr Canning said Pat would be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother, always willing to help others.

Following the Mass, Pat was buried in St Mary’s Cemetery, Drumragh.