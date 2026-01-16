Relief in Carrickmore as public toilets to stay open until 2026

THE provision of public toilet facilities at the Patrician Hall in Carrickmore is to be extended until April next year following an initial pilot programme involving Fermanagh and Omagh District Council and the Mid-Ulster Community and Arts Trust (MUCAT).

Under a service level agreement, The Patrician Hall has been used as a public convenience since April 2025, after nearby council-owned facilities were closed.

It is now proposed that the arrangement be extended to April 30, 2026, completing the original 12-month pilot period, with the potential for a further extension.

Details were outlined in a report to the council’s environmental services committee this week.

Originally built in the early 1960s, The Patrician Hall has long served as a key cultural venue in Carrickmore, hosting events such as the Mid-Ulster Drama Festival, and has undergone significant refurbishment in recent years.

The council’s director of environment and place, John News, said the council agreed to cover the additional reasonable costs associated with consumables during the pilot period.

He added that the adjacent council building has remained closed throughout the trial and that officers are now working with MUCAT to review the scheme.

A report on the outcome of the pilot is expected to be brought before a future meeting of the environmental services committee.