THE Clanabogan Road area of Omagh has now fully reopened to road users.

The road was closed for a time following the death of a man in the Clanabogan Road area, following an incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Friday July 12 at around 2:05pm.

Enquiries remain ongoing and anyone with information, CCTV or dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1050 12/07/24.