Pedestrian struck by vehicle ‘making optimistic progress’

A PEDESTRIAN, who was left in critical condition after being struck by a car on New Year’s Eve, is ‘making small steps to progress’, according to his brother.

In the early hours of last Saturday morning, Ciaran McCaskie became the victim of a single vehicle collision when he was hit by a car in the Great Northern Road area of Omagh, shortly before 4.50am.

Ciaran underwent a successful surgery on Tuesday, and is said to be in relatively good condition.

Speaking to the UH, Ciaran’s brother, Ryan, described the condition of his beloved sibling.

“I’m pleased to say that everything went very well with Tuesday’s surgery,” began Ryan.

“He will undergo a similar operation in a week or so. Everything is changing very quickly.”

At the time of speaking to Ryan on Wednesday, he told us that Ciaran was in an induced coma.

However, within moments, he called with more good news, stating that the hospital had rang to say that they had just reduced Ciaran’s sedation, and he was starting to open his eyes.

“He is still on ventilation to allow his body time to heal,” said Ryan.

Reflecting upon his brother’s fortunes, Ryan said that Ciaran had ‘defied the odds’.

“They were certainly stacked against him, but he is making small steps of progress as each day passes.

“Every day is undoubtedly strengthening our optimism,” concluded Ryan.

And while Ciaran lies in a hospital bed recovering, the police are attempting to demystify the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Appealing for helpful information, Inspector Suiter said, “I would appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of the Dublin Road or Great Northern Road and witnessed a male pedestrian between 4.40am and 4.50am, or who may have witnessed the collision, or have dash-cam footage that could assist with our enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 257 of 31/12/22.”