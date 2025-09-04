Pensioner charged with discharging a firearm in Ballymagorry

A 71-YEAR-OLD man appeared before Strabane Magistrates Court today accused of discharging a firearm in Ballymagorry and possessing a shotgun with intent to intimidate.
Gerald Patrick O’Neill, of Loughneas Avenue, is accused of possessing a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life or cause harm to a person or property, discharging a firearm in a public place and possessing a firearm with intent to intimidate another person.
The incident is alleged to have occurred on August 11, when O’Neill is accused of being in possession of a shotgun and discharging it in the vicinity of Loughneas Avenue, Ballymagorry.
O’Neill was connected to the charges by a police officer in court, and it was agreed that there was a prima facie case.
The case was adjourned by the Public Prosecution Service for the compilation of a full file and allocation.
O’Neill will appear again before Strabane Magistrates’ Court on October 16.
