BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Advertisement

Pensioner charged with discharging a firearm in Ballymagorry

  • 4 September 2025
Pensioner charged with discharging a firearm in Ballymagorry
The case was before Strabane Courthouse.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 4 September 2025
Less than a minute

A 71-YEAR-OLD man appeared before Strabane Magistrates Court today accused of discharging a firearm in Ballymagorry and possessing a shotgun with intent to intimidate.

Gerald Patrick O’Neill, of Loughneas Avenue, is accused of possessing a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life or cause harm to a person or property, discharging a firearm in a public place and possessing a firearm with intent to intimidate another person.

The incident is alleged to have occurred on August 11, when O’Neill is accused of being in possession of a shotgun and discharging it in the vicinity of Loughneas Avenue, Ballymagorry.

Advertisement

O’Neill was connected to the charges by a police officer in court, and it was agreed that there was a prima facie case.

The case was adjourned by the Public Prosecution Service for the compilation of a full file and allocation.

O’Neill will appear again before Strabane Magistrates’ Court on October 16.

Related posts:

Strabane man accused of breaking his ex-partner’s arm Man’s driving led to four-car collision near Omagh, court told Man charged after weekend attack on police in Strabane

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn