Pensioner charged with offences linked to 2023 Caldwell attack

A 73-year-old man is due in court tomorrow on charges linked to the attempted murder of senior PSNI officer John Caldwell almost three years ago.

Detective Chief Inspector Caldwell was shot several times shortly after he finished training a boys’ football team at a sports centre in Omagh in February 2023.

He suffered serious injuries in the attack but made a good recovery and has since retired from the police.

A number of people have already been charged in connection with the attack.

Two men, aged 73 and 37, were arrested yesterday in the Ardboe area by officers investigating the Caldwell attack.

The PSNI tonight said the 73-year-old man has been charged with the preparation of terrorist acts and perverting the course of justice.

He is due to appear before Strabane Magistrates Court tomorrow.

The second man arrested on Tuesday has been released to be reported to the Public Prosecution Service.