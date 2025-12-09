Pensioner one of two men arrested after drugs seized in Tyrone

TWO men, aged 66 and 47, were arrested after police uncovered a large quantity of class C drugs in a vehicle stopped by officers in Fivemiletown yesterday.

A PSNI spokesperson said officers were conducting vehicle checkpoints as part of Operation Season’s Greetings when they noted what they believed to be the smell of cannabis emanating from one of the stopped vehicles.

Upon searching the car under Misuse of Drugs Act, officers located a large quantity of both herbal cannabis and suspected cannabis resin, which they then seized along with other items including a mobile phone.

Two men in the car were arrested and questioned on suspicion of a number of drugs offences.

Both men have been bailed to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted and will return for further questioning at a later date.

Detective Constable Ruddock of PSNI Organised Crime Unit said: “A substantial quantity of drugs has now been prevented from reaching our streets. This was a great proactive detection by local Neighbourhood officers on the ground, working in their local community to keep people safe.

“No drugs are ‘safe’. All illegal drugs, and the misuse of prescription drugs, not only constitute criminal offences, but they also pose a serious risk to users’ health and wellbeing, as well as having a much wider societal impact.

“As such, our focus as a police service is not limited to any one drug or class of drugs.

“We will work tirelessly, across Local Policing and Organised Crime, to search for and seize drugs, investigate and arrest those involved in drug supply and remove drugs from our streets.”