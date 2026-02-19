Sion Mills pensioner’s home and car damaged in relentless attacks

A Sion Mills pensioner says he is enduring a relentless campaign of anti-social behaviour that has left his home damaged and his peace shattered.

Willie McGrory (75), who lives alone on New Street, says gangs of youths have repeatedly targeted his corner property under the cover of darkness, kicking his front door “to the point where it’s become broken,” striking his car and pelting both with eggs.

Speaking out this week, Mr McGrory said the trouble tends to escalate during the darker months.

“This sort of thing usually happens every winter when the young people know that the dark nights will shield them,” he said. “There’s usually around five or six of them, schoolchildren but all quite big – and quite bad with it.

“All residents of the street get a touch but I find that my house gets targeted more frequently; I think it’s down to where my house is situated on the corner as it’s handy for a quick getaway if needed.

“I’ve had to put up with these young people kicking hell out of my front door to the point where it’s become broken, kicking my car and pelting both with eggs. I have gone out to remonstrate with them but there’s no fear and they just shout back at me… In hindsight, it was probably a mistake to confront them as now they know they’ll get a rise out of me, which only makes them torture me more.

“I have cameras up around my house so any footage I have will go to the police and hopefully they’ll get named and shamed.”

Despite contacting police on numerous occasions, he said he feels he is ‘not getting very far’ in seeing those responsible identified.

“I’m 75-years-old and don’t need this kind of thing. Pranks are one thing, we all did them at one time or another, but pelting houses with eggs and breaking doors is criminal damage.”

Local Sinn Féin councillor Antaine O’Fearghail said the behaviour must stop and appealed directly to both the young people involved and their parents.

“I would appeal to the young people who are making life a living hell for the elderly residents of New Street, and indeed to the parents of these youngsters, to stop this torturous harassment,” he said.

The PSNI have confirmed they are investigating a number of reports relating to anti-social behaviour in the area.

Sergeant Harkin of Strabane Neighbourhood Policing Team described the incidents as “completely unacceptable”.