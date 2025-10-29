BROUGHT TO YOU BY
People get more time for views on Cookstown bypass plans

  • 29 October 2025
The proposed bypass will have a huge impact on the Cookstown area.
WeAre Tyrone - 29 October 2025
THE Cookstown community has been given more time to have their say on the wider social value benefits they would like to see delivered as part of the A29 Bypass scheme.

To allow additional time for responses to the online survey the ongoing public consultation has been extended to 5pm on Monday, November 10.

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins said, “In the delivery of our major road schemes it is important to consider how we can create additional community benefits for local residents, businesses and key stakeholders.

“This can take many forms including employment, apprenticeships or skills development opportunities for local people.

“It could also provide support for health and well-being initiatives within the local community.

“We have already had some interesting ideas presented during the early stage of the consultation and are extending the closing date by two weeks to allow as many people as possible to respond.”

The Minister added, “I would encourage local people to complete the online survey by 5pm on Monday, November 10. Your feedback will be vital in ensuring that this scheme brings the best opportunities for the people of Cookstown.”

