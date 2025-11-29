People get to have their say on health services in Omagh district

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council is organising a special event to give people a chance to ask questions about local health services.

The council is inviting members of the public to join a webinar on Thursday, December 4 from 9.30am to 11am.

The event will present the findings of the recently-completed research paper, Considering a Future Rural Health Ecosystem for the South West Region of Northern Ireland, commissioned by the council and delivered by the International Centre for Local and Regional Development (ICLRD).

The research highlights the unique challenges and opportunities for healthcare in the Fermanagh and Omagh district.

The webinar will provide an overview of the key recommendations and participants will have the opportunity to ask questions and share their views.

The webinar will be live streamed on the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council YouTube channel.

Members of the public can also join the discussion by using the web link.