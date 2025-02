THE smiling faces from archive footage at the wedding of Laurence and Libby Rush in 1961 were today shown at the public inquiry into the Omagh bombing which claimed the life of Libby and led to Laurence becoming a tireless campaigner for truth and justice.

Libby was 57 and owned a business on Market Street when she was killed in the explosion.

From 1998 until his death in 2012, Laurence battled to find out the truth about what happened.

Now, his daughter, Siobhan Rose, and sons Anthony and Andrew are representing their parents at the inquiry in the Strule Arts Centre.

The family lived on Ireland’s smallest street – St Michael’s Street in Omagh.

The children described their life growing up as ‘simple, quiet, peaceful and normal. But they added that this was destroyed by the bombing.

At the time she died, Libby ran a business on Market Street. She was described as a good listener, and someone who people gravitated towards to talk over their troubles.

Her business on Market Street had originally been a coffee shop, but had evolved and now sold items of furniture and crafts. Libby was interested in craft and needle-work and had taken up flower arranging.

She was someone who was discreet, and of a gentle nature, the inquiry was told.

Laurence and Libby had met at the INF Hall in Omagh and were married before they were both out of their teenage years.

“Libby loved her family with every bone of her body. Her love and support got us through many dark times,” her family added.

“Libby did not recognise her potential as a talented and creative individual.”