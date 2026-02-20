Homes in Aghyaran without post for weeks, claims local councillor

RESIDENTS in the Aghyaran area have been without postal deliveries for weeks and are awaiting important mail, including cheques and medical appointment letters, according to a local councillor.

Sinn Fein’s Caroline Devine told the Ulster Herald that the ongoing deterioration in Royal Mail’s letter delivery service is being acutely felt in Aghyaran, with some areas receiving no mail for several weeks.

“Over the last few weeks, some parts of Aghyaran have had no letters delivered by Royal Mail. I have been contacted by people waiting on hospital appointments, bank documents, cheques and other important correspondence,” she said.

“This is an issue that is raised frequently with me. While I understand the operational and staffing pressures facing Royal Mail, the prioritisation of parcel deliveries for commercial purposes, leaving letters sitting undelivered for weeks, is totally unacceptable.

“The effective suspension of letter deliveries in rural areas like Aghyaran risks isolating vulnerable residents and small rural businesses that rely on this public service and feel they are being left behind. This is not a criticism of Royal Mail staff, who I know are hardworking and doing their best, but something needs to be done to improve the service to rural communities.”

She added that West Tyrone MLA Maolíosa McHugh has requested an urgent meeting with senior Royal Mail representatives to discuss the issue and press for a swift resolution.

Royal Mail were contacted for a response however none had been received at the time of writing.