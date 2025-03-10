Permission sought for major tree felling scheme

PLANS to remove 33,000 trees from Lurganmore Forest, located between Galbally and Killeeshil, are under consideration as the Forestry Service seeks permission for a large-scale tree felling operation.

The forest, situated in the mountainous region close to Cloughfin, Whitebridge and Inshistative Roads, is home to 30-year-old Sitka Spruce trees, which have been a popular choice for plantations in Ireland due to their adaptability to the local climate.

Scottish Woodlands, based in County Antrim, will oversee the tree felling process, which is expected to take several years to complete.

Advertisement

The project is slated for completion by 2030, pending approval.

One of the most notable aspects of the plan is the environmental considerations in place.

biodiversity enhancement

Up to 50 per-cent of the area will remain untouched by the felling, with a focus on restoring the land for biodiversity enhancement.

Following the tree removal, there are plans to explore a forest bog peatland restoration project aimed at boosting the region’s ecological health.

Council officer Emma McCullagh, speaking at a Mid Ulster District Council meeting last week, outlined that while half of the forest area will be cleared, the remaining portion will be set aside for conservation.

“The entire block is to be taken out of timber production with a view to potential peatland restoration,” she said.

Advertisement

The Forest Service, on behalf of the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, is currently consulting on the proposal and assessing its environmental impact.

Should permission be granted, the restoration project will play a vital role in enhancing biodiversity in the region.